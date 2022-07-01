Honda shares CANDEE platform with Mahidol University to encourage ‘good deeds’

Pitak Pruittisarikorn, chairman of the board of Honda Automobile (Thailand), stated that the concept of the CANDEE application stems from the time banking method, in which people record their time spent doing good deeds for others and society before exchanging for rewards. The more time they spend doing good, the more rewards they may receive, which may include not only money but also a voucher, bonus, or discount coupon.

Since Honda recognises that blockchain technology will become mainstream technology in the digital era because it can respond to a variety of lifestyle needs, the company is interested in using blockchain technology to familiarise their employees with the system, preparing them for the digital economy.

With the aim of assisting people in doing good and encouraging the use of blockchain technology within the company, the CANDEE application was developed and implemented over three years ago after Honda had discussed it with young associates from various departments.

The "CAN" stands for “ability", and the "DEE" stands for "doing good”, reflecting how the application encourages people to do good and live healthily, and in turn receive digital tokens for participating in CSR and health-related activities within an organisation, Pitak said.

