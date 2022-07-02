Govt to seek wage hike amid rising inflation, says finance minister

Authorities would discuss the matter with employees towards the end of this year, he said.

Arkhom said Thailand’s inflation would remain high for the rest of this year, eventually forcing the Bank of Thailand to raise its policy interest rate, which has remained unchanged at 0.50 per cent.

“The Thai economy is suffering impacts not only from Covid-19 but also high inflation resulting from the Ukraine war. Inflation this year is unlikely to go down to levels seen many years ago,” said the finance minister.

However, Thailand’s inflation rate is still considered low when compared to other countries, he added.