Appeals Court orders 3 former execs to pay Nation Group THB13m

Sermsin was a former director of the NMG’s board of directors, Duangkamol was NMG managing director, and Supoj the chief finance officer and board director.

NMG changed its name to Nation Group in early May this year.

The Appeals Court ruled that the three former executives had caused damage to the company by recording account receivable items that did not really exist, and thus causing damage to NMG as charged.

The Appeals Court dismissed the arguments of the three defendants that the plaintiff’s lawsuit was ambiguous.