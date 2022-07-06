Wed, July 13, 2022

Taiwan Excellence invites Thai creators to join the Year 2 of Taiwan Excellence Creator Comic Contest

Taiwan Excellence announces to host the 2nd year of Taiwan Excellence Creator Comic Contest after the success of the Taiwan Excellence Creator Comic Contest in 2021, with over 400 entries have been submitted.

This year, the Taiwan Excellence Creator Comic Contest Year 2 project is back and ready to add another level of challenge with the design of 4 cartoon images under the concept of "Smart Home & Smart Office''. The creators can choose only 1 of 6 Taiwan Excellence products and designate to present and promote the product features in the creative way to win cash award prizes in total of 42,000 baht.

The Taiwan Excellence Awards were established by the Ministry of Economic Affairs in 1993 to identify the outstanding products that show excellence in the “R&D”, “Design”, “Quality” and “Marketing” and offer “Innovative Value” to help everyone live a better life under the concept of "Taiwan Excellence Everyday Excellence”. 
 

The featured six Taiwan Excellence products are: 

BenQ's ScreenBar e-Reading Lamp, a lamp designed for office workers with the built-in ambient light sensor to detect the illuminance of the surroundings and provide the suitable light automatically.

Taiwan Excellence invites Thai creators to join the Year 2 of Taiwan Excellence Creator Comic Contest

AVerVision M5 is a super-lightweight USB visualizer made for maximizing remote teaching engagement and it’s compatible with any live-video platform, foldable and grab-and-go design.

Taiwan Excellence invites Thai creators to join the Year 2 of Taiwan Excellence Creator Comic Contest

D-Link’s 2K QHD Indoor Wi-Fi Camera offers a built-in 7-meter infrared(IR) and switchable filter (ICR) to support day and night modes and It automatically activates infrared lighting at night and can monitor continuously for 24 hours to provide comprehensive home safety. 

Taiwan Excellence invites Thai creators to join the Year 2 of Taiwan Excellence Creator Comic Contest

AVerMedia’s Live Streamer MIC 330 is an XLR dynamic microphone, designed for content creations and perfect vocal adjustments, the built-in pop filter can effectively reduce plosives for broadcast-level audio during live streaming and recording.

Taiwan Excellence invites Thai creators to join the Year 2 of Taiwan Excellence Creator Comic Contest

WAFERLOCK’s Face ID Electronic Lock offers the multiple access methods, face recognition, pin codes, cards as well as the mobile APP comes with the friendly interface, users can simply and easily operate the door locks. Moreover, the battery lasts for more than one year with an innovative energy-saving design to reduce battery changing.

Taiwan Excellence invites Thai creators to join the Year 2 of Taiwan Excellence Creator Comic Contest

CyberLink’s FaceMe Security is an all-in-one solution that helps detect people within the crowd and can be identified by matching the live capture to the profile in the database. Provide quick and contactless access control and health screening that can detect the body temperature and anyone who is not wearing a mask properly. It can also send alerts to security personnel when there are incidents such as the arrival of VIPs, customers, business partners, and employees.

Taiwan Excellence invites Thai creators to join the Year 2 of Taiwan Excellence Creator Comic Contest

The interested creators can submit one work per one entry. The artwork submission will be held between July 5-31, 2022. The panel of judges will select the 15 outstanding artworks for the first round, the 15 finalists will be announced on August 13, 2022 and open to the public to vote on their favorite artworks between August 13-25, 2022, the voters will have a chance to win 50 special prizes from Taiwan Excellence. The top 3 winners and 12 public favorite awards of Twan Excellence Creator Comic Contest Year 2 will be announced on August 31, 2022 via Facebook: Taiwan Excellence TH.

Those who are interested can submit your creative work and follow for more information at https://taiwanexcellenceth.com/comic2022/  and Facebook: Taiwan Excellence TH https://www.facebook.com/TaiwanExcellence.TH 
 

