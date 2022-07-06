Taiwan Excellence invites Thai creators to join the Year 2 of Taiwan Excellence Creator Comic Contest

AVerMedia’s Live Streamer MIC 330 is an XLR dynamic microphone, designed for content creations and perfect vocal adjustments, the built-in pop filter can effectively reduce plosives for broadcast-level audio during live streaming and recording.

WAFERLOCK’s Face ID Electronic Lock offers the multiple access methods, face recognition, pin codes, cards as well as the mobile APP comes with the friendly interface, users can simply and easily operate the door locks. Moreover, the battery lasts for more than one year with an innovative energy-saving design to reduce battery changing.

CyberLink’s FaceMe Security is an all-in-one solution that helps detect people within the crowd and can be identified by matching the live capture to the profile in the database. Provide quick and contactless access control and health screening that can detect the body temperature and anyone who is not wearing a mask properly. It can also send alerts to security personnel when there are incidents such as the arrival of VIPs, customers, business partners, and employees.

The interested creators can submit one work per one entry. The artwork submission will be held between July 5-31, 2022. The panel of judges will select the 15 outstanding artworks for the first round, the 15 finalists will be announced on August 13, 2022 and open to the public to vote on their favorite artworks between August 13-25, 2022, the voters will have a chance to win 50 special prizes from Taiwan Excellence. The top 3 winners and 12 public favorite awards of Twan Excellence Creator Comic Contest Year 2 will be announced on August 31, 2022 via Facebook: Taiwan Excellence TH.

