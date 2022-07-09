GSMA report shows 5g coverage is set to accelerate across Asia Pacific – but the usage gap remains significant

Mobile delivers economic and societal benefits

Mobile technologies and services continue to make a significant contribution to Asia Pacific’s economy, generating 5% of GDP in the region in 2021, which equates to around $770 billion of economic value. This ecosystem supported approximately 8.8 million jobs in 2021 and made a substantial contribution to the funding of the public sector, with around $80 billion raised through taxation.

400 million 5G connections by 2025

5G adoption is set to accelerate across the Asia Pacific region as the technology’s footprint expands. Today, it is commercially available in 14 markets, with others, including India and Vietnam, going live in the coming months.

According to the report, by 2025, there will be more than 400 million 5G connections, equivalent to just over 14% of total mobile connections. Progress is more advanced in countries like Australia, Japan and South Korea and in Singapore 5G is expected to account for 55% of the country’s connections by 2025.

Metaverse momentum in Asia Pacific

The report also explores the advent of the metaverse and highlights various 5G use cases and other related activities in the region.

Notably, government bodies in the region have started outlining plans to harness the potential of the platform to increase the efficiency and quality of public services. South Korea has plans to spend $186.7 million to create its metaverse ecosystem, and Thailand’s Tourism Authority leveraged the technology to boost tourism in the country.

