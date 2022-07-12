Unlocking the key to success and unraveling the secrets of GAME-ON’s powdered supplement drinks: A business prototype from the “Introduction to Export Business” program

"GAME-ON’s powder drink, dietary supplement product is product containing natural green tea extract, and others ingredients namely, L-Theanine L-Tyrosine, vitamins A, B6, and B12, zinc gluconate, and blueberry extracts, all of which remain active in your brain system for five hours and deliver results after your first drink. The company developed formulae with the pharmacists and researchers of 3 C Group - a company that created formulas, imported raw materials, and recruited experienced supplement manufacturers with globally recognized GMP and HACCP standards. At present, our product are available for sale at 7-Eleven convenience stores and online social commerce, e-commerce platforms.

"Our business goal was to expand the exportation of these products to international markets. However, we did not know where to begin, as the exportation process was ridden with complex and detailed steps. That being the case, we lacked the confidence in this particular area until we spotted the advertisement of the training program sponsored by the Ministry of Commerce. The program offered theoretical and practical training in the export field; therefore, we became interested and applied for the aforementioned program. Also noteworthy was the fact that the program brought together a group of experienced speakers specializing in export techniques. Their advice was equivalent to a compass that served as a shortcut to concrete actions. Conducted systematically, the program introduced participants to export regulations from beginning to end, e.g., registering trademarks to protect brands, price-setting, determining countries for exports, writing business plans to carefully create business models before proceeding to export products.