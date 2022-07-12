Unlocking the key to success and unraveling the secrets of GAME-ON’s powdered supplement drinks: A business prototype from the “Introduction to Export Business” program

The company was touted as a promising and competent business operator whose products warranted the government’s assistance in exporting them to international markets and helping them gain recognition in the international trade arena.
Mrs. Supamas Tesharojanasup, Managing Director of V Inspire Co., Ltd. and representative of the “Basic Exporter” program (Batch 141), discussed the concept of the dietary supplement product under the brand of GAME- ON and stated, "It is a dietary supplement product predicated on the ever-changing lifestyles and behaviors of present-day consumers who mostly rely on mobile phones and computers to either perform work or play games in everyday life. These behaviors result in both brain and body fatigue requiring them to maintain their health and stamina. Aside from taking proper rest and exercising, dietary supplement products are another alternative that can help to increase the effectiveness of brain and neuro system functions. GAME-ON can also help them relax and reduce the risks of optic nerve degeneration caused by exposure to blue light.
"GAME-ON’s powder drink, dietary supplement product is product containing natural green tea extract, and others ingredients namely, L-Theanine L-Tyrosine, vitamins A, B6, and B12, zinc gluconate, and blueberry extracts, all of which remain active in your brain system for five hours and deliver results after your first drink. The company developed formulae with the pharmacists and researchers of 3 C Group - a company that created formulas, imported raw materials, and recruited experienced supplement manufacturers with globally recognized GMP and HACCP standards. At present, our product are available for sale at 7-Eleven convenience stores and online social commerce, e-commerce platforms.
"Our business goal was to expand the exportation of these products to international markets. However, we did not know where to begin, as the exportation process was ridden with complex and detailed steps. That being the case, we lacked the confidence in this particular area until we spotted the advertisement of the training program sponsored by the Ministry of Commerce. The program offered theoretical and practical training in the export field; therefore, we became interested and applied for the aforementioned program. Also noteworthy was the fact that the program brought together a group of experienced speakers specializing in export techniques. Their advice was equivalent to a compass that served as a shortcut to concrete actions. Conducted systematically, the program introduced participants to export regulations from beginning to end, e.g., registering trademarks to protect brands, price-setting, determining countries for exports, writing business plans to carefully create business models before proceeding to export products.
"After receiving this training, we gained an understanding of the basic export procedures from the very first step to the end stage of export operations and techniques. In addition, we were also equipped with the basic knowledge of export and the ability to form export business plans and spot all the existing loopholes that should be addressed before launching export operations. From then on out, exporting products was no longer a difficult task as we initially thought. We must express our sincere thanks to the New Economy Academy (NEA), the Department of International Trade Promotion, and the Ministry of Commerce, as they collectively supported and refined Thai entrepreneurs to reach international standards. These organizations functioned as hubs that raised the level of export businesses by leveraging their trade partners worldwide to become a robust network for entrepreneurs to export Thai products.
“If business operators have the products that meet the standards and needs of trade partners, chances are high that they will get to export every type of their products,” Mrs. Supamas added.
Published : July 12, 2022
By : THE NATION
