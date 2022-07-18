Fri, July 22, 2022

business

Baht opens stronger but faces risk of new China lockdowns

The baht opened at 36.58 to the US dollar on Monday, strengthening from Friday’s close of 36.61.

The Thai currency is expected to move between 36.50 and 36.70 against the greenback during the day and between 36.30 and 36.90 during the week, Krungthai market strategist Poon Panichpibool predicted.

Poon believes the baht might reach its weakest point, but should not pass 37 to the dollar unless China reinforces new lockdown measures.

The weakening of the baht may also slow down because foreign investors are buying Thai stocks during the dip and some are speculating that the baht will strengthen as the tourism sector’s recovery is better than expected.

Poon expects the dollar to strengthen at the beginning of the week, especially if the market is disappointed with business reports and shifts to a risk-off state.

However, the dollar might fluctuate and weaken if the European Central Bank increases the interest rate and the Purchasing Managers’ Index is worse than expected.

TeamViewer expands its footprint in Thailand with local business partners to help Thai organizations accelerating digital transformation

Published : Jul 22, 2022

“Banpu NEXT” partners “Cherdchai” and “Durapower”  in big project to set up lithium-Ion battery plant in Thailand To vie for shares of EV market across Asia-Pacific in the near future

Published : Jul 22, 2022

B. Braun launches Technical Service Center to provide medical equipment repair and maintenance services to support Thailand public health system

Published : Jul 22, 2022

Minor Food pilots ‘Green Delivery’ service in Bangkok with Pizza Co 1112

Published : Jul 22, 2022

Weakening dollar, selling off of gold may help baht maintain strength

Published : Jul 22, 2022

Published : July 18, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Thirty of Thailand’s most beautiful women transformed into NFTs

Published : Jul 22, 2022

Missing Nigerian tourist diagnosed with monkeypox faces prosecution

Published : Jul 22, 2022

Thailand says 40-year-old vaccine safe to use against monkeypox

Published : Jul 22, 2022

Bitkub delays by 2 weeks suspension of service for maintenance

Published : Jul 22, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.