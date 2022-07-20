Fri, July 22, 2022

business

Foremost Thailand closes Lak Si milk plant

Production and sale of Foremost pasteurised milk has been suspended since July 1 to cope with changes in Thailand's dairy market, its manufacturer FrieslandCampina (Thailand) announced on Wednesday.

The announcement came after the "Foremost Thailand" Facebook page administrator, in reply to a netizen's query, said that Foremost pasteurised milk was not currently being produced.

The company said that it had closed its Lak Si plant on July 1, adding that the company has considered this issue thoroughly in line with business strategies.

FrieslandCampina (Thailand) vowed to produce and sell high-quality dairy products to meet Thai consumers' demand via various brands, such as Foremost UHT, Foremost Omega, Falcon, Debic, Ship and My Boy.

The company also vowed to continue promoting good nutrition among Thais.

"The company will assist employees affected by the closure of the Lak Si plant to the fullest,” the announcement read.

The Dutch multinational launched its Thai arm in 1956, gaining the largest market share in the dairy segment riding Thais’ increasing thirst for sterilised milk, UHT milk, and pasteurised milk.

However, FrieslandCampina (Thailand) suffered a net loss of 1.36 billion baht in 2021, down 180 per cent from the 289.45 million net profit it made in 2020, according to Department of Business Development data.

Nation Thailnad
