Foremost Thailand closes Lak Si milk plant

The company said that it had closed its Lak Si plant on July 1, adding that the company has considered this issue thoroughly in line with business strategies.

FrieslandCampina (Thailand) vowed to produce and sell high-quality dairy products to meet Thai consumers' demand via various brands, such as Foremost UHT, Foremost Omega, Falcon, Debic, Ship and My Boy.

The company also vowed to continue promoting good nutrition among Thais.

"The company will assist employees affected by the closure of the Lak Si plant to the fullest,” the announcement read.