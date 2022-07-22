Weakening dollar, selling off of gold may help baht maintain strength

He said the baht’s weakening may slow down as the dollar is weakening. Though the Thai currency could still weaken if the market moves to a risk-off state as the baht recently went past its resistance level from 36.70 to 36.80 to the dollar.

Poon said the baht could weaken and test the level of 37 to the dollar if the greenback strengthens when the market is in a risk-off state or if China enforces lockdown measures, which will encourage investors to sell off assets in Emerging Asia markets.

Investors, however, may sell gold once it rises close to its resistance level from US$1,730 to $1,750 per ounce after some investors bought the metal when the price had dropped.

These transactions may slow down the baht’s weakening.