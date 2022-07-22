True-DTAC deal not a takeover, Suphachai clarifies

Suphachai Chearavanont, CEO and executive chairman of conglomerate Charoen Pokphand Group (CP), True's parent company, told a press conference that the merger process between True and DTAC is still pending approval from the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC).

Since this type of agreement is an eco-partnership in which both True and DTAC would hold an equal 30 per cent stake, the laws already state that the NBTC has no authority to suspend the deal and can only create a list of conditions to ensure the deal benefits the public the most, Supachai said.



He added that if the deal is considered a takeover, the NBTC can legally suspend it. True and DTAC, on the other hand, have agreed to share the best of their infrastructure, resources, and talents to transform into a technology telecommunications company. Hence, it is a merger and acquisition rather than a takeover, he said.