Thais are region’s top adopters of preventive health habits: survey

Thais are the top adopters of preventive health habits since Covid-19 emerged, according to results of a regional survey revealed on Tuesday.
Conducted by Philips on 4,000 respondents in Singapore, Indonesia, South Korea and Thailand, the survey found the pandemic appears to have changed health habits of Thais more than those of their Asian peers.
Thais topped the region for post-pandemic uptake of preventive health habits with 51 per cent of respondents prioritising health over work, said Viroj Vithayaveroj, chairman and managing director of Philips (Thailand). The average uptake in other Asian countries surveyed was just 40 per cent.
The survey found that 62 per cent of Thais now read up more on health, compared to 45 per cent in other countries. Meanwhile, the number of Thais who use health devices for personal monitoring has risen by 43 per cent, compared to 30 per cent elsewhere, said Viroj.
The pandemic seems to have encouraged greater prioritisation of preventive health in Thailand than other countries in the region, he commented.
In further good news for Philips’ electrical appliance business, 70 per cent of respondents across the region said they would and use personal health technology and devices to track their general health in the next three years.
When choosing a device, 53 per cent cited the ability to customise it to individual health goals as a key factor, alongside data accuracy (70 per cent), low cost (65 per cent), health tracking parameters (60 per cent), and durability (48 per cent).
Viroj said the regional personal care appliance market grew 3 per cent in 2021. Oral healthcare products recorded the highest growth of 5 per cent.
The company is now integrating business strategies with strong product portfolios to help our Personal Health business grow. Several new products with enhanced functionality will be introduced later this year.
In 2021, Philips generated 17.2 billion euros in global sales and employed about 79,000 people in more than 100 countries.
Published : July 26, 2022
By : Nongluck Ajanapanya
