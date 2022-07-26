Thais are region’s top adopters of preventive health habits: survey

The pandemic seems to have encouraged greater prioritisation of preventive health in Thailand than other countries in the region, he commented.

In further good news for Philips’ electrical appliance business, 70 per cent of respondents across the region said they would and use personal health technology and devices to track their general health in the next three years.

When choosing a device, 53 per cent cited the ability to customise it to individual health goals as a key factor, alongside data accuracy (70 per cent), low cost (65 per cent), health tracking parameters (60 per cent), and durability (48 per cent).

Viroj said the regional personal care appliance market grew 3 per cent in 2021. Oral healthcare products recorded the highest growth of 5 per cent.

The company is now integrating business strategies with strong product portfolios to help our Personal Health business grow. Several new products with enhanced functionality will be introduced later this year.

In 2021, Philips generated 17.2 billion euros in global sales and employed about 79,000 people in more than 100 countries.