Ageing office buildings feeling stronger impact from rising competition

This trend is putting pressure on landlords of these buildings to become more proactive and find ways to enhance the value and competitiveness of their assets, according to property consultancy JLL.

“JLL’s leasing activity data shows that the majority of new leases are being signed within modern office buildings, showing a clear preference amongst occupiers. Consequently, buildings that are built before 2002, which are referred to as ‘ageing’, are typically struggling to attract new occupiers,” says Jeremy O’Sullivan, Head of Research and Consulting at JLL.

“Compared to the top-grade new supply coming to market, ageing buildings generally have an inferior design, facilities and technology. Some were previously prime grade buildings that have been downgraded to the secondary tier in recent years,” he adds.

The latest study by JLL reveals that the total stock of office space in Bangkok is standing at 9.97 million sqm at present, of which nearly 70% are buildings aged over 20 years. Findings from the study also show that office buildings aged not more than 20 years saw the average vacancy rate at 17% and the average rental at THB821/sqm/month at the end of the first quarter of 2022, while older buildings witnessed the average vacancy rate at 26% and the average rental at THB654/sqm/month over the same period.

Between now and 2026, the Bangkok office market will see an additional 2.2 million sqm of new space. Of this, more than 1.7 million sqm or 81% will be from prime grade developments. JLL expects this to raise vacancies and put further downward pressure on rents in ageing, secondary-grade office buildings.