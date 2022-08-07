BAM promotes E-Commerce markets with 50% discount, free transfer fees

Bundit Anantamongkol, BAM Chief Executive Officer said that in the second half of 2022, BAM continued to focus on E-Commerce marketing strategies.

In response to today's digital lifestyle, BAM has organized the campaign "BAM NPA in Online Marketplaces" that selects all types of special properties, such as houses, land, condos, townhouses, commercial buildings, and investment properties over 2,000 items nationwide for its customers to choose.

Customers, who intend to buy all special price assets that do not exceed 1 million baht during the event, can be purchased in instalments with BAM, Bundit added.

In the case of buying in cash, buyers will receive an additional discount of 20,000 baht.

And all customers, who purchase residential properties and transfer ownership within 30 days, will be exempted from transfer fees of up to 900,000 baht per item under the "Fast Transfer, Get It" promotion, and will receive a gift voucher worth up to 100,000 baht Bundit said.

He added that buyers will also receive wireless CCTV cameras when purchasing properties from online platforms, including dotproperty, ddproperty, Baania, Kaidee, LivingInsider, baanfinder, terrabkk, Line Shopping and ThailandPostMart website. But the gifts will not be applied to purchase in instalments.