Thai Corporates Rush to Sell Subsidiaries as Economic Slowdown Bites

Thai listed companies are accelerating the sale of subsidiaries and investment assets both domestically and abroad as the kingdom's economy continues to struggle with structural challenges following the Covid-19 pandemic.

The wave of corporate restructuring reflects the private sector's efforts to manage capital and preserve liquidity during a period of heightened economic uncertainty.

Thailand's economy remains heavily dependent on tourism and exports, both of which have failed to signal a meaningful recovery whilst facing increased vulnerabilities.

The Thai GDP growth rate remains amongst the lowest in ASEAN, with problems stemming from high debt levels and deteriorating credit quality.

This has prompted financial institutions to tighten lending criteria, creating an uneven economic recovery pattern across the country.

Major Divestments Signal Strategic Shift

Several prominent Thai corporates have announced significant asset sales in recent months.

Siam Cement Group (SCG) is proceeding with plans to reduce its stake in PT Chandra Asri Pacific Tbk (CAP), an Indonesian petrochemicals producer, by 10.57% from its current 30.57% holding. The move is designed to reduce financial burden and reallocate capital for future business opportunities.

Energy conglomerate Banpu has sold 10 solar power projects in Japan to Actis LLP-managed entities for ¥19.764 billion (approximately 4.46 billion baht), as part of its long-term growth strategy and investment management approach.

Construction giant CH. Karnchang (CK) disposed of 418.67 million shares in Luang Prabang Power Company (LPCL) to TTW Public Company for 2.765 billion baht, whilst retaining a 10% stake in the Laotian power company.