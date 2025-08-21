Thai Tourism Giants Defy Slowdown with Strong Profits

Thailand’s tourism sector is showing a paradox.

While foreign visitor numbers have slowed in the first half of 2025 compared to last year, primarily due to a downturn in the key Chinese market, the country's major publicly listed airline and hotel businesses have reported significant profits, demonstrating resilience amid global economic fluctuations and other challenges.

Airlines Post 25 Billion Baht Profit

In the first six months of 2025, the airline industry as a whole saw a positive trend. The three main Thai carriers listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET)—Thai Airways, Thai AirAsia, and Bangkok Airways—together generated revenues of 134.88 billion baht, an increase from 129.25 billion baht in the same period last year.

More impressively, their combined net profit soared to 25.66 billion baht, a remarkable increase of 20.36 billion baht from the 5.31 billion baht they made the previous year.

The surge was largely driven by Thai Airways (THAI), which saw its net profit jump by 702.5% to 21.97 billion baht, up from 2.72 billion baht. This reflects the airline’s successful management under its business rehabilitation plan.

Following its exit from the rehabilitation programme, THAI’s shares were relisted on the SET on 4 August and were well-received by the market. With its share price trading at 16-18 baht, the company’s market capitalisation now stands at 418 billion baht, making it the 10th largest company on the SET.

Meanwhile, Thai AirAsia successfully turned a 325 million baht loss into a 1.60 billion baht profit, even though its revenue decreased slightly. This was attributed to a slowdown in tourist numbers from its key Asian markets.