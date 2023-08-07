Volvo Car and Phranakorn Swedish Car sign deal to build sustainable Repair Centre

1.3 The use of standard rail system technology to move vehicles during the paint repairs without using the engine in the service centre to reduce the emission of carbon dioxide (CO2) into the atmosphere and better efficiency in the workshop.

1.4 The first-ever use of Dent Jet System technology from PIVAB, the Swedish standard of the colour baking process, that includes clean wind to blow around all four corners of the vehicle with 12 head jets. This process covers the roof, middle, and bottom parts of the vehicle as it decreases the process timing to 35%. Additionally, the paint spray room is equipped with air filters, ensuring there won’t be any dust in the paint. Customers can now rest assured of the quality and smoothness of their car’s paint.

2.) Efficient workshop management for quick service to improve the customer experience and increase customer satisfaction.

3.) Cost-effective resource management to increase overall business agility and flexibility.

The Volvo Certified Damage Repair Centre, operated by Phranakorn Swedish Car, is expected to be ready for service on 1 February 2024. After the official opening, this centre will further strengthen the Volvo Vibhavadi showroom and service branch by integrating sales, general after-sale repair services, vehicle body and colour services, as well as solar cell charging station services and DC charging stations.