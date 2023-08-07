Volvo Car and Phranakorn Swedish Car sign deal to build sustainable Repair Centre
Chris Wailes, Managing Director of Volvo Car (Thailand) and Thawatchai Jungsanguanpornsuk, Managing Director of Phranakorn Swedish Car signed a contract for the construction of the new Volvo Certified Damage Repair Centre (VCDR) to further facilitate Volvo customers in the city.
The certified body and paint repair centre will ensure Volvo Car standards for quality and performance are maintained.
Wailes said, "The new Volvo Certified Damage Repair Centre will further help deliver our services to Volvo customers, especially those living in the city, as they will be able to conveniently access our technology and highly efficient operations. At the same time, we are committed to creating a less harmful impact on both the environment and the health of our operators."
The new Volvo Certified Damage Repair Centre will be located at the Volvo Vibhavadi showroom and service centre branch, covering over 1,300 square metres of service area. It has been designed according to Volvo's three main policies, focusing on enhancing service efficiency while being environmentally friendly to both the environment and operators, aiming to create holistic sustainability. These policies include:
The usage of modern technology and efficient work procedures for quality results, minimizing environmental impact, and minimizing energy consumption for customers with:
1.1 The use of water-based paint technology to reduce chemical use and work that can be harmful to the environment and employees' health.
1.2 The installation of 3-layer filtration systems in the painting area to filter small particles of dust and paint odour from contaminating the atmosphere while also reusing the filtered air to reduce energy consumption.
1.3 The use of standard rail system technology to move vehicles during the paint repairs without using the engine in the service centre to reduce the emission of carbon dioxide (CO2) into the atmosphere and better efficiency in the workshop.
1.4 The first-ever use of Dent Jet System technology from PIVAB, the Swedish standard of the colour baking process, that includes clean wind to blow around all four corners of the vehicle with 12 head jets. This process covers the roof, middle, and bottom parts of the vehicle as it decreases the process timing to 35%. Additionally, the paint spray room is equipped with air filters, ensuring there won’t be any dust in the paint. Customers can now rest assured of the quality and smoothness of their car’s paint.
2.) Efficient workshop management for quick service to improve the customer experience and increase customer satisfaction.
3.) Cost-effective resource management to increase overall business agility and flexibility.
The Volvo Certified Damage Repair Centre, operated by Phranakorn Swedish Car, is expected to be ready for service on 1 February 2024. After the official opening, this centre will further strengthen the Volvo Vibhavadi showroom and service branch by integrating sales, general after-sale repair services, vehicle body and colour services, as well as solar cell charging station services and DC charging stations.