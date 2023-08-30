HSBC launches Thailand Election report "New Prime Minister, new spending"

With rising domestic demand, and thus, import demand, we lower our 2024 current account forecast to 2.2% of GDP (previously 2.8%). Our 2023 forecast remains unchanged at 2.0%.

Inflation may also need to be monitored. Apart from a large fiscal boost, Pheu Thai also proposes to incrementally increase minimum wages to THB600 a day by 2027 from THB340 now. We forecast headline CPI to rise 2.7% y-o-y in 2Q 2024. If inflation accelerates more than we expect on the back of an expansionary fiscal policy and rising wages, there is a risk of the Bank of Thailand (BoT) resuming its tightening cycle and hiking by 25bp to 2.50%. For now, our base case scenario is for the BoT to keep its policy rate steady at 2.25% until 2025 at the least.

Rates: Bracing for fiscal stimulus

"The new government's fiscal push could lead to a rise in net bond supply, but there are key unknowns constraining the accuracy of bond supply estimates at this juncture. We continue to favour swap curve steepeners in Thailand, as fiscal concerns may be more readily priced into the swap market than the bond market. At this juncture, the forward swap curve is implying a 30% probability of another 25bp policy rate hike by the central bank to 2.5% by the end of 2023, though HSBC's base case is for the central bank to keep its policy rate steady at 2.25% until 2025 at the least," Aris Dacanay added.

FX: Trying to move forward regardless

Dacanay said The THB has outperformed other Asian currencies recently as post-election uncertainty has started to ease. This is in line with our base case that the THB will recover in 2H23. That said, over the past couple of years, USD-THB has shown a tendency to both overshoot and undershoot the USD index and the average USD-Asia pair. It is possible the THB's recovery may run into new sources of friction, considering its negative yield differential, sluggish growth, and reliance on Chinese tourism.

We go through the three arguments supporting a post-election THB recovery below:

1. A decline in uncertainty could pave the way for a resumption of portfolio inflows by foreign investors. For example, during the last election in 2019, there were nearly USD5bn of portfolio inflows in the two months after the official result was announced, which more than made up for the USD2.5bn of outflows that occurred in the months earlier.

2. As the new government focuses on supporting the economy, foreign direct investments may also pick up while residents' equity outflows may slow down. On the latter, we note that residents bought USD3.7bn of foreign equities – the most since 1H21 – against the underperformance of Thai equities. But in 3Q-to-date, the SET index is up c2.5%, compared to a c2% decline in the FTSE World index.

3. A lower risk of disruptive protests means that the THB can fully reap the benefits of the tourism 'high season' between November and February. Despite the seasonality, Thailand's tourism trade surplus was rather modest in 1Q23 (USD5.4bn, 42% of 1Q19 levels) because outbound departures by residents normalised (to 85% of 1Q19 levels) ahead of inbound arrivals by foreigners (60% of 1Q19 levels going by the number of tourists, and just 50% of 1Q19 levels going by revenue). The good news is that this gap is closing – foreign tourist arrivals have recently recovered further to 75% of July 2019 levels. Indeed, the Bank of Thailand and the government forecast the current account balance to flip from USD15bn deficit in 2022 to a USD6-7bn surplus in 2023 (assuming 28-29m tourists), with most of the expected recovery back-loaded in 2H (1H23: USD1.6bn surplus, 13m tourists). HSBC Economics Research is even more bullish, expecting a USD11bn surplus.