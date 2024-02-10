UK's MOBILIST promotes inclusive growth and capital markets in Thailand

The trading of Thai Credit shares commenced on the SET this morning following a well-supported initial public offering (IPO). The UK's Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), through MOBILIST, played a crucial role alongside other key investors such as the International Finance Corporation (IFC) and the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

Thai Credit listed 254,124,200 shares at THB 29 per share, resulting in a total IPO value of THB 7,370 million (just over USD 200 million).

Distinguished as the only licensed bank in Thailand with a focus on nano-finance, micro-finance, and loans to Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), Thai Credit is the first financial institution serving this segment to be listed on the Thai stock market.

Given the significant role MSMEs play in the Thai economy and their frequent challenges in accessing traditional bank financing, Thai Credit intends to utilize the IPO proceeds to expand its lending to MSMEs, including women-owned businesses and those in rural areas. It is listed in the SET’s Financials/Banking sector and trades under the symbol “CREDIT.”