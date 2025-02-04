Pichai to Nominate New Candidate for BOT Board Chairman on Wednesday

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira said on Tuesday that he will nominate a new candidate for the position of chairman of the Bank of Thailand’s board of directors on Wednesday.
Pichai said he could not yet disclose the candidate’s name but expressed confidence that the new BOT chairman would be able to coordinate effectively between the central bank and the Finance Ministry.
He stated that the candidate was selected from several names he had considered. However, when asked by reporters whether former finance minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith was among them, he declined to confirm or deny.
The candidate's name will be submitted to the selection committee, chaired by Sathit Limpongpan, former permanent secretary of the Finance Ministry, on Wednesday.
Earlier, Pichai nominated former deputy prime minister Kittirat Na-Ranong for the position. However, after securing the post, Kittirat was disqualified by the Council of State in late December for lacking the necessary qualifications.