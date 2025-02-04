Pichai to Nominate New Candidate for BOT Board Chairman on Wednesday

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira said on Tuesday that he will nominate a new candidate for the position of chairman of the Bank of Thailand’s board of directors on Wednesday.

Pichai said he could not yet disclose the candidate’s name but expressed confidence that the new BOT chairman would be able to coordinate effectively between the central bank and the Finance Ministry.

He stated that the candidate was selected from several names he had considered. However, when asked by reporters whether former finance minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith was among them, he declined to confirm or deny.