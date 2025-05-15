KTB reduces loan interest rates by up to 0.15% to ease financial burdens

The bank will also lower deposit interest rates by between 0.075% and 0.20% per annum, effective from Thursday.
On Wednesday, KTB CEO Payong Srivanich stated that the outlook for the Thai economy remains highly uncertain and difficult to predict, particularly due to US trade policies and retaliatory measures from major economies. These global developments are significantly affecting Thailand’s economic growth.
To support economic continuity and resilience, the bank is reducing loan interest rates by up to 0.15% per annum. This move is aligned with current economic trends and aims to manage the rising financial risks facing businesses and households.
The bank is also adjusting its financial services in line with changing inflation and economic conditions. The new deposit interest rates, ranging from a reduction of 0.075% to 0.20% per annum, will also come into effect on Thursday.
Key changes to interest rates include:
“KTB reaffirmed its commitment to supporting customers across all segments, helping them adapt and thrive amid changing circumstances,” Payong said, “The bank continues to implement assistance measures, including support for those affected by natural disasters such as earthquakes and floods.”
Additionally, he stated that the bank is actively addressing household debt issues through various initiatives aimed at providing customers with access to low-interest credit, reducing financial burdens, improving business liquidity, and enhancing quality of life.
Payong added that the "You Fight, We Help" initiative has been extended to June 30, beyond its original end date of April 30. This programme is designed to support vulnerable groups, including individual borrowers and SMEs, helping them adapt and sustain their livelihoods.