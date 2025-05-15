KTB reduces loan interest rates by up to 0.15% to ease financial burdens

The bank will also lower deposit interest rates by between 0.075% and 0.20% per annum, effective from Thursday.

On Wednesday, KTB CEO Payong Srivanich stated that the outlook for the Thai economy remains highly uncertain and difficult to predict, particularly due to US trade policies and retaliatory measures from major economies. These global developments are significantly affecting Thailand’s economic growth.

To support economic continuity and resilience, the bank is reducing loan interest rates by up to 0.15% per annum. This move is aligned with current economic trends and aims to manage the rising financial risks facing businesses and households.