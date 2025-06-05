Banks on edge as large businesses face liquidity crisis amid economic uncertainty

This is not limited to household debtors or SMEs, but is now affecting even the key pillars, such as large corporations, which are showing signs of weakness and vulnerability. This is reflected in declining performance, liquidity, and cash flow, continuing to diminish over time.

Arthid Nanthawithaya, CEO of SCB X Plc, said that given the increasing challenges, SCB X has been holding continuous discussions regarding credit risk management. The company has focused on closely managing risk management processes and improving the management of its portfolios across all areas. SCB X is preparing for all eventualities in the face of potential worsening situations, such as re-evaluating the loan approval process and improving customer management.

“We are making every effort to do our job as best as possible,” said Arthid. “It’s not just about protecting SCB X; we know we won’t survive if the whole system can’t continue. We’re working closely with our customers, not just staying in our ivory tower. We need to actively monitor the decision-making of senior management and involve the board in the process.”

He further emphasized that at this moment, it is not a time to rush business expansion. “It’s not a time to accelerate. At present, there are no customers ready to scale up their businesses or expand internationally. All countries are being cautious due to the high level of uncertainty that still exists.”

In terms of advice for entrepreneurs, Arthid emphasized that managing expenses and costs in this current climate is essential. These measures are crucial to mitigate risks and help businesses prepare for the uncertainties ahead.