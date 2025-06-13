Nationwide Banking Disruption Looms as Three Major Thai Banks Announce System Outages

A significant banking disruption is set to affect millions across Thailand as three of the nation's largest financial institutions – Krungthai Bank, the Government Savings Bank (GSB), and Siam Commercial Bank (SCB) – announce widespread system maintenance over the coming days.

The planned outages will render core banking services, including mobile applications, credit card transactions, and ATM access, temporarily unavailable nationwide.

Customers are advised to plan their financial transactions carefully to minimise inconvenience, as a range of services from international transfers and bill payments to cash withdrawals will be impacted.

Even popular notification services, such as those integrated with LINE, are slated for maintenance.

Krungthai Bank Schedules Dual Service Closures

Krungthai Bank has informed its customers of two separate maintenance windows.

The bank's business-focused platform, Krungthai BUSINESS, along with other related services, will undergo maintenance from Friday, 13th June 2025, at 10:00 PM until Saturday, 14th June 2025, at 6:00 PM, an extensive 20-hour period.

Krungthai has urged businesses to complete transactions in advance and to avoid any operations scheduled for Saturday, 14th June.