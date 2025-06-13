Nationwide Banking Disruption Looms as Three Major Thai Banks Announce System Outages

A significant banking disruption is set to affect millions across Thailand as three of the nation's largest financial institutions – Krungthai Bank, the Government Savings Bank (GSB), and Siam Commercial Bank (SCB) – announce widespread system maintenance over the coming days.
The planned outages will render core banking services, including mobile applications, credit card transactions, and ATM access, temporarily unavailable nationwide.
Customers are advised to plan their financial transactions carefully to minimise inconvenience, as a range of services from international transfers and bill payments to cash withdrawals will be impacted.
Even popular notification services, such as those integrated with LINE, are slated for maintenance.
Krungthai Bank Schedules Dual Service Closures
Krungthai Bank has informed its customers of two separate maintenance windows.
The bank's business-focused platform, Krungthai BUSINESS, along with other related services, will undergo maintenance from Friday, 13th June 2025, at 10:00 PM until Saturday, 14th June 2025, at 6:00 PM, an extensive 20-hour period.
Krungthai has urged businesses to complete transactions in advance and to avoid any operations scheduled for Saturday, 14th June.
While services are expected to resume afterwards, there may be some delays in accessing account statements.
A second, shorter maintenance period is scheduled for the consumer-facing Krungthai NEXT app, taking place on Friday, 20th June 2025, from 1:00 AM to 6:00 AM, lasting 5 hours.
The bank has apologised for any inconvenience caused by these essential upgrades.
GSB Credit Card Services Affected
The Government Savings Bank (GSB) has announced system upgrades for its credit card services on Saturday, 14th June 2025.
This maintenance is divided into two phases: an initial period from 4:30 AM (the exact end time was unclear in the original notice, but typically implies a short window), followed by a second period from 9:30 AM to 11:00 AM.
During these times, various services linked to GSB credit cards will be unavailable.
This includes online shopping, access to the MyMo application, GSB NOW, cash withdrawals, and transactions at both domestic and international ATMs and ADMs.
Payments via EDC card readers will also be temporarily suspended.
SCB's Multi-Platform Maintenance
Siam Commercial Bank (SCB) has outlined maintenance for several of its key platforms.
The Easy Store financial service hub will be inaccessible from Wednesday, 11th June 2025, at 7:00 PM until Thursday, 12th June 2025, at 6:00 AM, a total of 11 hours.
Additionally, the popular merchant application, Mae Manee, will experience intermittent outages.
Customers will be unable to access the app or receive payments into their Mae Manee accounts during the following times:
• Friday, 13th June 2025: 11:00 PM – 12:00 AM
• Saturday, 14th June 2025: 12:00 AM – 5:00 AM
• Monday, 16th June 2025: 11:00 PM – 12:00 AM
• Tuesday, 17th June 2025: 12:00 AM – 2:00 AM
Finally, SCB's SCB Connect notification service via LINE is scheduled for maintenance on Friday, 20th June 2025, from 7:00 PM until 2:00 AM on Saturday, 21st June 2025, totalling 7 hours.
While some services within SCB Connect may be affected, the bank has confirmed that customers will continue to receive essential notifications regarding account deposits and withdrawals.
All three banks have issued apologies for the inconvenience, emphasising that the maintenance is necessary to enhance their service capabilities. Customers are encouraged to complete urgent transactions ahead of the announced times.