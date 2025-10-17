Goldman Sachs warns of potential global credit crisis amid $5 trillion private lending boom

Goldman Sachs has warned of growing risks in the global credit market, particularly from the private lending sector, which now exceeds US$5 trillion in value. The bank cautioned that a wave of defaults could trigger widespread financial instability.

According to a Bloomberg report, John Waldron, President of Goldman Sachs Group Inc., voiced concerns over the rapid expansion of global credit during the past decade — especially in private credit markets.

“If things go badly, defaults will not be good news,” Waldron said. “Everyone in the financial system will feel the impact.”

He noted that most of the growth in global lending has occurred in private credit, followed by high-yield bonds and leveraged loans.