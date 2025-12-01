Songkhla Banks to Accept Damaged Currency Daily Throughout December

Central bank to distribute notes via GSB and commercial ATMs; extends damaged currency exchange window in Songkhla area.

The Bank of Thailand (BOT) has increased its cash reserves to meet the public's demand for banknotes during the recovery phase following the recent floods, ensuring a sufficient supply for higher-than-normal withdrawals.

Budsakorn Teerapunyachai, assistant governor for the Payment Systems Policy and Infrastructure Group at the BOT, announced that the central bank is preparing to handle the surge in demand.

The BOT has secured additional banknotes at currency management centres in nearby provinces and is ready to deploy them to Hat Yai if demand increases.

The bank has also coordinated with financial institutions to ensure that cash is distributed effectively to the public through all functioning bank branches and ATM networks.