Hat Yai opens online registration for 2025 flood compensation

On Monday, December 1, 2025, Hat Yai Municipality announced that residents affected by the floods can now register online for financial assistance worth 9,000 baht in the first round. The municipality is urging affected residents to complete online registration first to ensure they qualify for the initial payout.

Applicants must later submit the required supporting documents, as specified by the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM), by December 5, 2025 at the tented service area next to the Hat Yai Municipality Hall.

How to register online

Residents can register via the website https://flood68.disaster.go.th/

by following these steps:

Visit the website. Click the yellow bar labelled “Application for Flood Assistance – Rainy Season 2025.” Tick the box confirming that you have read and agreed to the service terms. Click Accept. Enter your 13-digit national ID number (no spaces). Fill in your full name. Enter your date of birth.

Alternatively, applicants can scan the QR code shown in the municipal announcement and click the yellow bar to access the same form. Complete all required information before submitting.

Source:

• Hat Yai Municipality