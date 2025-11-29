DIT ramps up flood relief in southern Thailand with urgent aid and recovery measures

The Department of Internal Trade (DIT), under the Ministry of Commerce, reported on November 28 that it has been closely coordinating relief efforts in flood-affected areas of southern Thailand, especially Hat Yai, Songkhla. Following the directive of Commerce Minister Suphajee Suthumpun, the ministry has set up a War Room to ensure efficient and immediate assistance for communities in need.
According to Wittayakorn Maneenetr, Director-General of DIT, flooding has caused severe disruption to businesses and residents, especially in Hat Yai. He revealed that, over the past four days (November 24-28), the DIT has been working systematically to address urgent needs, including sending essential goods to evacuation centres, managing shortages, distributing relief packages, and preparing for post-flood recovery.
In Hat Yai, DIT has delivered 15,000 sets of supplies, including utensils, condiments, and other necessities to evacuation centres. They have also coordinated with the Layer Farmer Association to provide 7,000 cartons of eggs to Yala, which faced shortages.
In the areas where floodwaters have receded, particularly in Hat Yai, residents are still facing shortages of basic goods. The DIT has partnered with suppliers of essential products such as toothpaste, toothbrushes, toilet paper, wet wipes, mosquito repellent, sanitary pads, rubber gloves, plastic bags, and cleaning products to provide support. Additionally, 2,000 more relief packages were donated by private businesses.
The Blue Flag Project has already been rolled out in Yala, with plans to extend to other areas once floodwaters have receded. The project focuses on providing affordable essential products such as cleaning supplies, aiding the recovery of households and businesses. Local modern trade outlets have confirmed that they have sufficient stock to meet the demand, and the DIT has coordinated with these businesses to resume operations when conditions allow.
Regarding damage to Blue Flag shops in the flood-hit areas, Hat Yai has 535 Blue Flag shops and 43 Blue Flag restaurants. A damage assessment is currently underway to support the restoration of these businesses and help them resume operations as quickly as possible.
The DIT is also working with construction material suppliers to prepare products for home and business repairs, as well as coordinating with automotive service centres to assist people whose vehicles have been damaged by the floods.
The department confirmed that the palm oil sector had been affected but not severely, and that the stock of palm oil remains adequate, ensuring that the prices of bottled palm oil will not be impacted.
Wittayakorn reiterated that the DIT continues to closely monitor the situation, focusing on the distribution of goods, providing essential supplies, and offering ongoing support to affected communities. He encouraged the public not to panic-buy and urged anyone encountering unmarked goods, price gouging, or denied sales to report it immediately to the DIT’s hotline 1569 for prompt investigation.