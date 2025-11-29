DIT ramps up flood relief in southern Thailand with urgent aid and recovery measures

The Department of Internal Trade (DIT), under the Ministry of Commerce, reported on November 28 that it has been closely coordinating relief efforts in flood-affected areas of southern Thailand, especially Hat Yai, Songkhla. Following the directive of Commerce Minister Suphajee Suthumpun, the ministry has set up a War Room to ensure efficient and immediate assistance for communities in need.

According to Wittayakorn Maneenetr, Director-General of DIT, flooding has caused severe disruption to businesses and residents, especially in Hat Yai. He revealed that, over the past four days (November 24-28), the DIT has been working systematically to address urgent needs, including sending essential goods to evacuation centres, managing shortages, distributing relief packages, and preparing for post-flood recovery.

In Hat Yai, DIT has delivered 15,000 sets of supplies, including utensils, condiments, and other necessities to evacuation centres. They have also coordinated with the Layer Farmer Association to provide 7,000 cartons of eggs to Yala, which faced shortages.

In the areas where floodwaters have receded, particularly in Hat Yai, residents are still facing shortages of basic goods. The DIT has partnered with suppliers of essential products such as toothpaste, toothbrushes, toilet paper, wet wipes, mosquito repellent, sanitary pads, rubber gloves, plastic bags, and cleaning products to provide support. Additionally, 2,000 more relief packages were donated by private businesses.