Insurance, car makers, and real estate rush to aid southern flood victims

The flood situation in southern Thailand remains critical, with some areas seeing water levels start to recede. However, widespread damage continues, and both government agencies and volunteers are working tirelessly to provide aid and initiate recovery operations.

According to the latest report (November 27) from the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM), nine provinces are still suffering from the impact of the strong northeast monsoon. These include Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Trang, Phatthalung, Satun, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat.

These provinces cover 105 districts, 708 sub-districts, and 5,243 villages, with over 1.07 million households and 2.95 million people affected.

While signs of improvement are beginning to show in some provinces—particularly Songkhla, Phatthalung, and Surat Thani—six provinces continue to experience rising water levels.