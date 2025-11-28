Insurance, car makers, and real estate rush to aid southern flood victims

The flood situation in southern Thailand remains critical, with some areas seeing water levels start to recede. However, widespread damage continues, and both government agencies and volunteers are working tirelessly to provide aid and initiate recovery operations.
According to the latest report (November 27) from the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM), nine provinces are still suffering from the impact of the strong northeast monsoon. These include Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Trang, Phatthalung, Satun, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat.
These provinces cover 105 districts, 708 sub-districts, and 5,243 villages, with over 1.07 million households and 2.95 million people affected.
While signs of improvement are beginning to show in some provinces—particularly Songkhla, Phatthalung, and Surat Thani—six provinces continue to experience rising water levels.
Vasumadee Vasinon, Deputy Secretary-General of the Office of Insurance Commission (OIC), reported that, as of November 26, insurers had received damage claims from over 1,200 vehicles and more than 500 other property claims in Songkhla alone.
The OIC, in collaboration with insurers, has implemented measures to facilitate claims processing and assist with vehicle recovery and repairs. Additional staff have been dispatched to handle claims, provide essential supplies, and support policyholders and the public in flood-affected areas.
Several car manufacturers have rolled out support measures for customers impacted by the floods in southern Thailand, anticipating a significant drop in sales for December.
For instance, Hyundai Mobility is offering free vehicle towing services, a complimentary 40-point vehicle check, and a 25% discount on genuine Hyundai parts for repairs over 50,000 baht.
Honda Automobile is offering a 30% discount on parts, along with free oil changes and checks for vehicles in the affected provinces. Yamaha Motors is providing free checks and repairs for boat engines in Hat Yai, Songkhla, and has extended free services to rescue teams and volunteers.
Tritecha Tangmatitham, Managing Director of Supalai, called this flood event the "most severe" in Hat Yai’s history. Although some areas were historically considered flood-prone, they had never faced such extreme conditions.
Real estate projects in Hat Yai have been impacted to varying degrees, with many employees of the companies working to assist customers whose homes were also flooded. Efforts have included the provision of food, water, and basic necessities.
For property recovery, safety remains the primary concern. Water and electrical systems are being thoroughly checked before usage. A major challenge has been finding available contractors for repairs, as some are also affected by the floods.
To address this, companies have sourced teams from nearby provinces such as Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, and Phuket.
SANSIRI, a leading property developer, has been focusing on supporting its customers by providing continuous assistance, including food and coordination with its headquarters in Bangkok. The company has also deployed teams on-site in Hat Yai to help with the ongoing recovery.
Colliers Thailand estimates that there are over 128 ongoing real estate projects in Hat Yai, with a combined value of 41 billion baht. Housing developments have been hit hardest, particularly in terms of infrastructure, electrical and water systems, and interior finishes.
Many condominium projects have also been affected, with ground and common areas submerged, which prevents them from returning to normal operations.
Despite widespread damage, Colliers believes Hat Yai still holds long-term potential. Major developers are preparing to launch new projects, demonstrating confidence in the city’s future economic prospects.
However, future developments will need to address flood risks. Considerations for elevated floors, water-resistant materials, enhanced drainage systems, and flexible lower-floor designs will be crucial to mitigating flood risks in upcoming projects.