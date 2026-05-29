KBank, Ant International, and Kinexys by J.P. Morgan Collaborate on Liquidity Management Infrastructure

Collaboration underlines a new paradigm in blockchain-based liquidity management pioneered by the three financial institutions, featuring seamless inbound and outbound flows via tokenized deposits.





KASIKORNBANK (KBank), Ant International, and Kinexys by J.P. Morgan have announced a strategic collaboration to build an integrated financial infrastructure to enhance Ant International’s internal fund flows.

The collaboration combines the distinct capabilities of each institution: KBank's domestic banking and foreign exchange (FX) expertise, Ant International's extensive ecosystem and cross-border payment solutions, and Kinexys by J.P. Morgan’s industry leading blockchain deposit account network, which provides 24-hour, 365-day, near real-time, on-chain USD fund transfers.

This builds on a successful pilot of Project Carina in 2024, in which KBank utilized Kinexys’ private permissioned blockchain infrastructure for internal cross-border remittance.

The results were impressive: transaction time fell from as long as 72 hours via an existing remittance rail to approximately five minutes, whilst simultaneously enabling round-the-clock processing without traditional banking cut-off constraints.

