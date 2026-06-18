CLICX opens Thailand’s virtual bank era under strict rules and early loss pressure

Thailand is set to enter a new era of digital banking as CLICX prepares to open for service on June 19, becoming the country’s first branchless commercial bank, or virtual bank.

The launch marks the shift from licensing to real competition after the Finance Ministry, acting on the recommendation of the Bank of Thailand (BOT), approved three groups to establish virtual banks in June 2025.

CLICX is backed by Krungthai Bank, Advanced Info Service and PTT Oil and Retail Business. The partnership brings together a state-linked bank, a major mobile operator and a nationwide retail and energy network, giving the new bank access to data, technology and a broad customer base from the start.

Two other players are expected to follow. Ascend Bank, operated by ACM Holding under the Ascend Money group, is expected to open in July, while BankX, led by SCB X with KakaoBank Corp and WeTechnology Limited, plans to begin operations by the end of 2026.

The arrival of virtual banks is intended to widen access to financial services through digital channels, especially for retail customers and small and medium-sized enterprises that are underserved or unable to access suitable financial products through existing channels.