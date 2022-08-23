Entertainment first, the new mantra to connect with consumers: study
“Shoppertainment” will become a key buzzword among marketers worldwide, particularly in Asia Pacific including Thailand, and will help brands generate new revenue streams as they reconnect and engage with customers through content-driven commerce, a study by TikTok and Boston Consulting Group (BCG) revealed.
The study also found that shoppertainment could unlock $1 trillion (36 trillion baht) in market value for brands in Asia Pacific (APAC) by 2025. As for Thailand, shoppertainment is projected to grow from $3.4 billion in 2022 to more than $12.4 billion by 2025.
Sirini Virayasiri, head of business marketing- Thailand, TikTok said during a press conference in Bangkok on Tuesday that the purpose of this joint study is to gain an in-depth understanding of consumer shopping habits and how the brand will reach its consumers without being opposed.
"Consumer needs have evolved. Therefore, connecting with consumers through shoppertainment — with entertainment first, commerce second approach — is a must. Shoppertianment will redefine the formula of success for brands," said Sirini.
Titled "Shoppertainment: APAC's Trillion-Dollar Opportunity", the report surveyed markets across six countries with high potential growth in the Asia Pacific region, including Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, Australia, South Korea, and Japan.
It found that the immense choices afforded by technology have shaped consumers' appetite for discovery, authenticity and community-driven recommendations, giving rise to next era of online commerce, Shoppertainment.
Shoppertainment is content-driven commerce that seeks to entertain and educate first while integrating content and community to create highly immersive shopping experiences. This presents an intriguing path for brands to revolutionise the way they engage with audiences through video-first, sound-on formats.
BCG analysis also predicted that shoppertainment will grow at a 63 per cent compound annual growth rate for markets included in the report, with the top three contributing markets in APAC being Indonesia, Japan, and South Korea, with Thailand ranking fourth.
To further understand consumers' needs, BCG conducted in-depth ethnographic insights and quantitative research, unveiling six consumer demand spaces and dividing them into two main groups which are functional and emotional needs.
These define what consumers desire when it comes to making a purchase, and carry important implications for future brand engagement efforts.
Sirini defined functional needs as the desire for convenience, improvement, and validation, whereas emotional needs include the desire for recommendation, indulgence, and inspiration.
Meanwhile, she added that across Thailand markets, fashion and accessories, beauty and personal care, food and beverages, and electronic devices have emerged as the largest categories for shoppertainment.
These categories account for more than half of the projected total market value for shoppertainment, and video content influences purchase decisions in 40-60 per cent of these categories, serving as a leading indicator for potential upside.
Furthermore, the top three categories to focus on shoppertainment in Thailand include fashion and accessories at 18 per cent, followed by beauty and personal care at 17 per cent, and food and beverages at 13 per cent.
Brands must also invest in creating a strong brand presence and start entertaining TikTok, as well as partnering with TikTok to drive a greater impact through innovative solutions.
Aparna Bharadwaj, managing director and partner, BCG, said shoppertainment can provide the sweet spot for brands to reignite consumers’ purchasing passions in an authentic and consumer-driven way.
"Aligning brand aspirations with consumer demand spaces, particularly at critical moments of truth when consumers are looking for new products and experiences, enables highly immersive online experiences that leave a lasting impression on consumers throughout the purchase journey," said Aparna.
Brands can then look forward to capturing a sizeable portion of the trillion-dollar shoppertainment growth opportunity, she added.