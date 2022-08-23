Entertainment first, the new mantra to connect with consumers: study

The study also found that shoppertainment could unlock $1 trillion (36 trillion baht) in market value for brands in Asia Pacific (APAC) by 2025. As for Thailand, shoppertainment is projected to grow from $3.4 billion in 2022 to more than $12.4 billion by 2025.

Sirini Virayasiri, head of business marketing- Thailand, TikTok said during a press conference in Bangkok on Tuesday that the purpose of this joint study is to gain an in-depth understanding of consumer shopping habits and how the brand will reach its consumers without being opposed.

"Consumer needs have evolved. Therefore, connecting with consumers through shoppertainment — with entertainment first, commerce second approach — is a must. Shoppertianment will redefine the formula of success for brands," said Sirini.

Titled "Shoppertainment: APAC's Trillion-Dollar Opportunity", the report surveyed markets across six countries with high potential growth in the Asia Pacific region, including Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, Australia, South Korea, and Japan.

