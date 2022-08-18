Fri, August 26, 2022

business

Bitkub Chain passes all 3 categories on Thailand ICT Awards (TICTA) 2022 contest (first round)

Bangkok, August 18, 2022 - Bitkub Chain, a blockchain network developed by Bitkub Blockchain Technology that aims to be a digital infrastructure for both public and private sectors, passes all 3 categories on Thailand ICT Awards (TICTA) 2022 contest (first round).

Thailand ICT Award 2022 (TICTA) is a contest project emphasized on finding the new invention of technological software and allowing the participants to demonstrate their full potential of the project development.   

Bitkub Chain passes all 3 categories as follows:

1. Consumer Category: Digital product and services directly related to the customers such as entertainment, tourism, welcome service, logistic, banking and finance.

2. Research & Development Project of the Year Category: Product or services related to information and communication technology developed by research institutions, educational institutions or independent specialists.

3. Technology Awards Category (Blockchain): Blockchain related category focused on the online transaction network and shared, immutable ledger that facilitate the process of recording the transactions and tracking the digital assets.

 

Follow for more news and updates on Bitkub Chain 
Website: https://www.bitkubchain.com/ 
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bitkubchainofficial 
Twitter: https://twitter.com/bitkubchain 
Discord: https://discord.gg/WkJ6j279
Telegram (Community Discussion): https://t.me/BitkubChainOfficial
Telegram (Important Update): https://t.me/+jiM6dAP5cxUzZTM1

and Thailand ICT Awards
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ThailandICTawards/

#BitkubBlockchainTechnology #BitkubChain #BitkubNEXT #Blockchain #TICTA2022
 

Thai jobless rate in Q2 lowest since Covid-19 outbreak: NESDC

Published : Aug 26, 2022

Ajinomoto welcomes young Thais to create a “Healthy Delicious Menu”, aiming to promote “Eat Well, Live Well” society through easy and fun nutrition comprehension

Published : Aug 26, 2022

Thai exports up 4.3% in July but govt warns of downturn in 2nd half

Published : Aug 26, 2022

Thammasat University Hospital opens the only one-stop-service joint replacement center in Southeast Asia

Published : Aug 26, 2022

dtac's Mission Zero Targets No Severe Incidents for Tower Climbers

Published : Aug 26, 2022

Published : August 18, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Thai jobless rate in Q2 lowest since Covid-19 outbreak: NESDC

Published : Aug 26, 2022

Chadchart orders crackdown after casino found near Bangkok City Hall

Published : Aug 26, 2022

Manchester United's new signing Casemiro 'incredibly happy' and 'raring to go'

Published : Aug 26, 2022

Ajinomoto welcomes young Thais to create a “Healthy Delicious Menu”, aiming to promote “Eat Well, Live Well” society through easy and fun nutrition comprehension

Published : Aug 26, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.