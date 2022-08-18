Bitkub Chain passes all 3 categories on Thailand ICT Awards (TICTA) 2022 contest (first round)

Thailand ICT Award 2022 (TICTA) is a contest project emphasized on finding the new invention of technological software and allowing the participants to demonstrate their full potential of the project development.
Bitkub Chain passes all 3 categories as follows:
1. Consumer Category: Digital product and services directly related to the customers such as entertainment, tourism, welcome service, logistic, banking and finance.
2. Research & Development Project of the Year Category: Product or services related to information and communication technology developed by research institutions, educational institutions or independent specialists.
3. Technology Awards Category (Blockchain): Blockchain related category focused on the online transaction network and shared, immutable ledger that facilitate the process of recording the transactions and tracking the digital assets.
Published : Aug 26, 2022
