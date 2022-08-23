Ecotopia named in Asia’s 20 Coolest Retailers 2022 by Inside Retail, reaffirming its sustainability-oriented business concept

Bangkok (August 23, 2022) – Siam Piwat Group, a leading real estate and retail developer, the owner and operator of Siam Paragon, Siam Center, and Siam Discovery, and a joint venture partner of ICONSIAM and Siam Premium Outlets, has marked another milestone of success in its sustainability-led business operations as Ecotopia has been ranked among Asia’s 20 Coolest Retailers by Inside Retail, Asia’s leading retail publication that honors inspiring, distinctive, and innovative brands, in the sustainability/department store category. As a mecca for eco-conscious customers, Ecotopia highlights Siam Piwat’s business model under the strategy of co-creating shared value to bring mutual benefits for all parties.

Ms. Usara Yongpiyakul, Chief Executive Officer – Retail Business Group, Siam Piwat Co., Ltd., said, “We are extremely proud that Ecotopia has made the list of Asia’s 20 Coolest Retailers by Inside Retailers. It’s another achievement of Ecotopia for receiving an international recognition.

"Ecotopia was created with the intention to build a green community and make a difference in the world (Together, We Co-Create a Better World) with various methods and approaches, including reducing waste generation, increasing reuse, looking at nature from a fresh angle, and restoring value to waste. Ecotopia offers a truly comprehensive range of eco-friendly products that can easily find in one place. This ranking marks a vital step in accomplishing our mission to drive sustainability under the concept of co-creating shared value for all, which has been integrated into our business models and daily operations in every project.”