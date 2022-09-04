Bitkub Chain wins 1st prize in Technology Award: Blockchain at Thailand ICT Awards (TICTA) 2022 contest
Bangkok, September 3, 2022 - Bitkub Chain, the blockchain network developed by Bitkub Blockchain Technology, aiming to be the digital infrastructure for both public and private sectors, achieved the 1st prize in Technology Awards Category (Blockchain) and the 2nd prize in Consumer Category at the Thailand ICT Awards (TICTA) 2022 contest.
Thailand ICT Award 2022 (TICTA) is a contest project emphasized on finding the invention of technological software and allow the participants to demonstrate their full potential of the project development.
Bitkub Chain achieved awards in two categories as follows:
1. Technology Awards Category (Blockchain): First prize. This category covers blockchain with focus on online transaction network and shared, immutable ledger that facilitates the process of recording transactions and tracking digital assets.
2. Consumer Category: Second prize. This category covers digital product and services directly related to customers such as entertainment, tourism, welcome service, logistic, banking and finance.
Bitkub Chain will be the representative for Thailand’s blockchain infrastructure to compete in the next stage at the “Asia Pacific ICT Awards 2022”. With regards to the vision, Bitkub Chain thrives to be the digital infrastructure for mass adoption in Thailand that provides utility globally and democratizes opportunities for everyone.
