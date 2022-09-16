Tetra Pak highlights new milestones and shares Thailand’s case study in latest sustainability report

Tetra Pak aims to safeguard natural resources across the value chain, while contributing to the world’s growing population access to safe and nutritious food. By sharing best practices, setting ambitious targets, and reviewing progress continually, the company's ambition is to develop responsible sourcing practices and strategic partnerships to conserve and restore biodiversity and contribute to global water resilience in its own operations and supply chain. Through these various initiatives, Tetra Pak addresses the sustainability topics that matter most to its business and stakeholders, while supporting the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) particularly no. 6, 7, 9, 12, 13, 15, and 17.

Among the projects highlighted in the global report is Tetra Pak Thailand's collaboration with the industry leader in Liquid Dairy Products, Dairy Plus where they initiated a three-phase plan to reduce water consumption in their factory operations. Their wastewater treatment plant has almost reached maximum capacity and was unable to take on the additional load from the expansion of production capacity.

Together with Dairy Plus, Tetra Pak’s team developed a prioritised set of actions to reduce water consumption in all factory operations and began to deploy them in phases. The results from the first phase, which ended in September 2021, indicated water savings of 400 tonnes per day, equivalent to saving one Olympic size swimming pool per week. The overall utilisation of the wastewater treatment facility was reduced from 75% to 60%, thereby leaving room for the expansion project.

“By working closely with our customers, we have a great story in Thailand to be featured in our global sustainability report. We are thankful for their trust in this partnership to work with us on this project that not only benefits future operations but also sustainability transformation”, said Khun Patinya Silsupadol, Head of Sustainability, Tetra Pak (Thailand) Limited. “This case shows how every step we take together with our partners can contribute to the reduction of environmental impact across the value chain, supporting the transition to a circular economy.”

“Sustainable resource management is a very important part of the national agenda which includes circular economy and Bio-Circular-Green (BCG) Economy,” said Dr. Sujitra Vassanadumrongdee, Senior Researcher, Environmental Research Institute. “Tetra Pak makes a significant contribution to further driving the Extended Producer Responsibility in the country, helping create collaborations and synergies between the public and private sectors to propel forward an EPR-based model for Thailand.”

“Commitment to Sustainable Development Goals can only be achieved by joint efforts," said Khun Chaiyuth Polsen, President of Saleng association. “Collaborating with Tetra Pak, I see its approach extends beyond the company’s own responsibility — with its innovative solutions Tetra Pak helps its partners meet their sustainability targets too.”



Read the Tetra Pak Sustainability Report 2022 here: https://www.tetrapak.com/sustainability/sustainability-updates

