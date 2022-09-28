AIS, China’s ZTE connect to develop smart 5G network
Advanced Info Services (AIS) has teamed up with China’s ZTE Corporation to open Thailand’s first “5G A-Z Centre”, with the goal of developing a smart 5G network and smoothly transforming the country into one with a leading digital economy.
AIS Chief Executive Officer Somchai Lertsutiwong said at a press conference on Tuesday that the 5G innovation hub would provide Thais with “tangible benefits” while giving the country a significant competitive advantage.
He strongly believes 5G is the technology that would power the country.
The centre is located at Tipco Tower 2.
“As a network service provider with the most frequency spectra in Thailand, we give top priority to sustainable innovation,” said Somchai.
The strategic partnership with ZTE will foster innovation and, in particular, improve digital infrastructure to be resilient and provide solutions to the industrial sector, he added.
Xu Ziyang, president of ZTE, China’s leading digital technology developer, said the A-Z Centre would usher in a wide range of technological innovations.
Using a 5G network as a foundation for research and development, in particular, will cater to both customer demand and expanding business opportunities, he noted.
AIS and ZTE insist the centre is the most comprehensive innovation and solutions hub, with base stations providing "every radio frequency spectrum" for experimentation and trial.
It is a prototype network technology that will transform Thailand’s 5G development, as well as 5G vertical industry applications and smart terminals, they say.
Several trials and demonstrations are currently underway in the first phase, including next generation products for 5G capability growth, radio composers, RIS (reconfigurable intelligent surfaces), 5G use cases such as natural navigation AGV, 5G Machine Vision, 5G XR Explorer, 5G Holographic Diversified, and 5G terminal devices such as CPE and routers.
“All of these highlight ZTE’s capabilities as the only end-to-end service provider working with AIS,” Xu added.
Somchai said the centre is a “watershed moment” for Thailand to realise its full potential and propel the country forward, with focus on business and industry.
This collaboaration between AIS and ZTE is “an important step in developing 5G into a smart autonomous network”, he said.
It will lay the groundwork for Thailand’s future digital economy, as well as develop innovations and solutions that respond to changing social behaviour, Somchai added.