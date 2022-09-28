AIS, China’s ZTE connect to develop smart 5G network

AIS Chief Executive Officer Somchai Lertsutiwong said at a press conference on Tuesday that the 5G innovation hub would provide Thais with “tangible benefits” while giving the country a significant competitive advantage.

He strongly believes 5G is the technology that would power the country.

The centre is located at Tipco Tower 2.

“As a network service provider with the most frequency spectra in Thailand, we give top priority to sustainable innovation,” said Somchai.

The strategic partnership with ZTE will foster innovation and, in particular, improve digital infrastructure to be resilient and provide solutions to the industrial sector, he added.



