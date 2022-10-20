Diversity, equity and inclusion key to retaining talent, FleishmanHillard finds after first phase of implementation

Leela Stake, a senior partner and cabinet member at FleishmanHillard, told The Nation in an exclusive interview that the company had launched the DE&I practice two years ago, just before the Covid-19 pandemic.

Initially intended to promote inclusion and diversity within the organisation, the outcome has been greatly accomplished with the byproduct of low employee resignation and turnover rates, said Stake.

She noted that the DE&I term became a buzzword during the pandemic, when people faced numerous challenges and difficulties.

"The workforce has been raising questions such as, 'Have I been doing valuable work at my work or am I valuable at work?’. If they feel they are not being valued at work, they will definitely leave. If we can make people feel valued at the workplace, they will stay in that workplace," Stake stated.

She insisted that losing employees is costly and that finding replacements takes a long time. Therefore, FleishmanHillard, which is in an industry with high turnover rates, must be mindful of retaining employees by demonstrating that the company values them and their opinions.

WORKEST by Zenefits examined data from the US Bureau of Labour Statistics on employee turnover rates at the national level. Backfilling roles, according to analysts, cost employers roughly 20 per cent of the position's salary in hiring, recruiting, and onboarding costs. On average, the hiring process takes at least 36 days.

According to Stake, the concept of DE&I is literally its definition. Diversity is valuing people's various backgrounds; Equity is understanding that not everyone had the same opportunity and giving one to the needy, and Inclusion means encouraging participation and making people feel like they belong.