European brand Beko eyes bigger share of Thai home appliances market

Beko Thai's commercial director, Pornchai Trakultechadej, said in an interview the decision was made after the company discovered that less than one in 10 Thai people can still pronounce the proper name of Beko, despite the brand being in the country for seven years.

Some people recognised the brand, but not enough to switch to Beko, he noted.

He revealed that the company plans to double its marketing investment in the Thai market next year, with 85% of the budget, or approximately 200 million baht, going towards digital campaigns focusing on home appliances such as refrigerators, washing machines and dryers, and air-conditioners.

Meanwhile, Beko is targeting 200% growth in online channels with major domestic appliances to contribute around 13% of total market next year, excluding omnichannel.

"We expect our overall sales to reach 1.6 billion baht this year and more than 2 billion baht next year. We still view the overall market positively, as the country's economy is gradually recovering with the revival of the tourism and services industry," Pornchai said.