Experience “SIAM SMILEY® Celebration Infinite Happiness” all through December 2022 and ring in the New Year with concerts from top artists

The lineup of performances on every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday throughout December 2022 are:



Le Ballerine from Teatro Pavana theatre of the Netherlands: The graceful stilt walking ballerinas from the Netherlands will amaze the audience with pirouettes and clouds of colorful tulle created from over 250 meters of fabric, dancing synchronously with melodious music, between December 9-11, 2022.

SPHERES, street theatre from France: A breathtaking performance of SPHERES, a street theatre from France which performers dance in twinkling air-light spheres as if floating in the air, between December 16-18, 2022.

Night Colors from Teatro Pavana theatre of the Netherlands. A dazzling stilt walking performance with illuminated sparkling silver costume decorated with over 170-meter-long light wire, from 23-25 December 2022.

Additionally, Siam Paragon will present a parade of entertainment including concerts by leading artists such as Bodyslam, Joey Boy, Milli, Three Man Down, Tilly Birds, and Proud band that will ring in the New Year on 31 December 2022, from 5.30pm onwards at Parc Paragon on M Floor of Siam Paragon. Admission is free and the event is organized under a high level of safety measures. On New Year’s Eve, Siam Paragon also extends its operation times, from 9.30am to midnight.

Siam Paragon also offers special promotions from 2 December 2022 to 15 January 2023. For VIZ members using ONESIAM SuperApp, for THB1,000 spent at participating restaurants get 100 VIZ COINS (limited to 50 offers a day), and for THB15,000 spent on shopping at participating stores get 500 VIZ COINS (limited to 80 offers a day.) ONESIAM-Kasikorn credit card holders will get 700-baht cashback. At Paragon Department Store, MCard members will receive E-Coupon valued 500 baht for THB7,000 spent (limited to 700 offers/throughout the campaign period). The members also have a chance to win special prizes valued at over 3 million baht in total such as TOYOTA FORTUNER 2.8 LEGENDER, 4 WD 60th ANNIVERSARY (1 prize), and round-trip tickets by VIETJET from Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) to Japan/Taiwan/Vietnam for 25 prizes (2 seats per prize). Especially for all VISA card holders, when spending 2,000 baht at the department store, they will get X2 benefits from the campaign The Great Happy New Year 2023.

In addition, Siam Paragon continuously offers special Boxing Day privilege to customers from 24 - 26 December 2022, and from 30 December 2022 to 1 January 2023. For THB20,000 baht spent at participating stores get 1,000 VIZ COINS and a THB1,000 dining voucher from Co-limited restaurant (limited to 200 offers a day). ONESIAM-Kasikorn credit card holders get 5,000 K Points and a maximum of 16% cashback credits from participating credit cards.

Discover the amazing festive experience throughout the month of December 2022 at Siam Paragon. For more information, call 02-610-8000 or log on to Facebook: Siam Paragon.