CP’s arm in Philippines lauded for creating new jobs, boosting sustainability

“The corporation has not only helped boost the image of Thailand and its products but also strengthened the trade relationship between the two countries,” said Janthana Chotimunee, minister counsellor (commercial) at the embassy.

CPFPC was established in the Philippines’ Bulacan province in 2010 with an investment of more than $2 billion (69.6 billion baht).

“CPFPC is now a large manufacturer in the Philippines' livestock and aquaculture industries,” Janthana said.