New PTT Oil and Retail chief vows green policies for sustainable growth
The new CEO of PTT Oil and Retail Business Plc (OR) on Thursday pledged to pursue a green business strategy and provide opportunities to local communities to ensure sustainable growth for the company.
CEO Disathat Panyarachun said he would follow the vision of “Empowering Al towards Inclusive Growth” and will use the “Rise OR” strategy to push for sustainable growth of PTT OR. “Rise” stands for result, intelligence, synergy and entrepreneurship.
PTT OR under his leadership would push for tangible results of its operations and would make prudent decisions, embrace synergy with all agencies of PTT and would operate in a spirit of entrepreneurship, he said.
Disathat said that PTT OR under his leadership would focus on three main policies:
Synchronisation for ecosystem: The company will synchronise its energy businesses and lifestyle to strengthen the OR ecosystem.
Synergy for impact: PTT OR will have synergy with all businesses of PTT to make it more positive for all stake holders so that they can grow together.
Sustainability for the future: PTT will use three measures — “Small”, “Diversified”, and “Green” — to pursue sustainable growth.
Under “Small”, the company will provide opportunities to communities near PTT OR’s outlets to improve their quality of life, Disathat explained.
“Diversified” will explore growth opportunities, including seeking more partners and innovating new products and services.
“Green” will involve a push for low carbon business areas through all businesses of OR so that it could reach the goal of carbon neutrality by 2030 and net zero by 2050, Disathat said.
He added that PTT OR under his leadership would also develop an ecosystem for electric vehicles, which is the future trend.