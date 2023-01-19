New PTT Oil and Retail chief vows green policies for sustainable growth

Disathat said that PTT OR under his leadership would focus on three main policies:

Synchronisation for ecosystem: The company will synchronise its energy businesses and lifestyle to strengthen the OR ecosystem.

Synergy for impact: PTT OR will have synergy with all businesses of PTT to make it more positive for all stake holders so that they can grow together.

Sustainability for the future: PTT will use three measures — “Small”, “Diversified”, and “Green” — to pursue sustainable growth.