Global law firm puts reducing social inequality at heart of Thai agenda

He called for an increase in transactional and inheritance tax collection.

Srettha agreed with Payong on the importance of financial inclusion.

Sorachon Boonsong, an attorney at Baker & McKenzie, said he would like to see greater enforcement of laws that ensure equality in Thailand.

He looks forward to Thailand enhancing its consumer protection and competition laws, as well as widening the room for foreign nationals and companies to do business in Thailand.

The first question panelists took from the audience was: What kind of leaders are qualified to drive the country's economy?

“A good leader needs to be able to keep up with world events, be prepared and understand what the country needs,” Sorachon said.

Srettha said Thailand lacks a leader who can proactively negotiate trade.

“Geopolitics is important. I want politicians to think outside the box and give more importance to the Foreign Ministry,” Srettha said.

Payong said a leader must dare to make quick decisions and understand Thailand's identity.

The second question was: Will the Thai economy get a boost if underground businesses are legalised?

“I believe in transparency and transparency will lead to efficiency,” said Payong.

Srettha suggested that not only would this generate more taxable income, it would also reduce crime.

Panelists were also asked what they thought about artificial intelligence (AI).

Payong said it could lead to more cyber crimes and that it needs to be made more relevant to Thailand since English literacy is not universal. “It will take longer for AI to mature in Thailand, “but we can't wait too long”, he added.

Srettha said reskilling will eventually be needed for people to remain valuable members of society in an AI-competitive world, but it will take some time before AI can outwit us.

