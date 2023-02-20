Ex-IBM Thailand chief hits back at lawsuit demanding half a million dollars

The lawsuit filed in a New York federal court last week alleges Patama breached her contract when she accepted the role of country managing director with Accenture Thailand only one month after quitting IBM.

Patama hit back in a LinkedIn post on Sunday, saying she asked her parents for advice as her integrity was being questioned. She said her father told her not to stoop to the level of her accusers, and “never regret the right things you’ve done, even for the wrong persons”.

She said her parents also taught her the 3Rs – Recognise your limitations, as you cannot control what others say about you; Retain your inner calm; and Remember who you are – do not let what others say about you change your perception of yourself.

Patama concluded that “the truth ultimately will be discovered” in a post hashtagged @TimeWillTell.

Patama joined IBM in 2018 before resigning last March. IBM claims it awarded her bonuses worth over $470,000 (16.13 million baht) in exchange for her safeguarding confidential company information and not engaging in “competitive conduct within specific time periods”. It now claims she broke that agreement.