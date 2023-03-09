Jobs on offer at Bangkok’s Asean Hospitality Talent Fair on March 30-31

The college will host the two-day “ASEAN Hospitality Talent Fair 2023” at its Srinakarin Road campus and online on March 30-31. Entry is free.

The event will see hotel, restaurant and tourism operators from Thailand, Southeast Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and North America offering opportunities to jobseekers from all over the Asean region.

Local job-seekers can take advantage of the Asean Economic Community (AEC), which offers free flow of skilled labour across the 10 neighbouring countries of Thailand, Myanmar, Laos, Cambodia, Vietnam, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Brunei.