Jobs on offer at Bangkok’s Asean Hospitality Talent Fair on March 30-31
Global giants of the hospitality industry will be scouting for talent at Dusit Thani College in Bangkok at the end of this month.
The college will host the two-day “ASEAN Hospitality Talent Fair 2023” at its Srinakarin Road campus and online on March 30-31. Entry is free.
The event will see hotel, restaurant and tourism operators from Thailand, Southeast Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and North America offering opportunities to jobseekers from all over the Asean region.
Local job-seekers can take advantage of the Asean Economic Community (AEC), which offers free flow of skilled labour across the 10 neighbouring countries of Thailand, Myanmar, Laos, Cambodia, Vietnam, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Brunei.
Dusit Thani College rector Frouke Gerbens noted that hospitality is a key driver of the regional economy, with distinctive tourist attractions in each member country making Asean a popular tourist destination for travellers around the world.
“Every country in the Asean region has its own iconic attractions … coupled with unique hospitality services”, said Frouke.
This created great opportunities in the AEC for migration of labour and exchange of hospitality knowledge and experience.
Thailand, as a country globally recognised for the supreme quality of its service standards, is a target for neighbouring countries who want to learn more about Thai hospitality, she added.
Dusit Thani College said the talent fair will strengthen the hospitality industry in Asean, helping draw more travellers seeking out the region’s famous service skills.
Regional and international hoteliers, restaurateurs, spas, travel agents and related businesses will advertise vacancies at the fair. It will also feature useful workshops such as “Secrets to Working Abroad” and “Take Your CV to the Next Level”. Meanwhile, leading hospitality experts will give talks to share their skills and experience and equip the audience with knowledge for their careers ahead.
The free event will also offer internships abroad with international hospitality operators.
