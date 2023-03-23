Beko bets on premium sales to meet 40% growth target in Thai market

The growth target was made despite saturation in the global home appliance market, including in Thailand.

The company sees openings in the Thai market, following a consumer survey.

It found that consumers, for example, want products that are better for the environment or their overall health, Atakol said.

According to Beko's survey of Thai consumers, 70% of respondents said their main concern is a healthy lifestyle and 42% are willing to pay more for wellness and personal care. These preferences not only help sales of organic foods and beverages grow, they also help other product categories expand, Atakol said.

Beko's business model has never included a price strategy, he said. As a result, even though the prices of the products are quite high in comparison to other brands, Beko can maintain its sales volume due to its advanced technology and innovation, Atakol said.

Beko will spend 80% of its marketing budget on digital channels, he said.

It is aiming for a 200% increase in premium-segment sales and a 200% increase in online sales, aided by the power of social influencer marketing.

The promising growth expectation came as Beko's Thailand business expanded with the launch of HarvestFresh refrigerators resulting in 54% growth in 2020, followed by 35% growth the following year due to the successful launch of the AquaTech front-load washing machine.

Beko maintained its strong performance in 2022 with the introduction of the GoClean air conditioner and its first brand ambassador, fitness enthusiast and influencer Bebe Thanchanok.