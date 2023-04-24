Thailand’s ‘durian’ train to China arrives in record time

Logistics company Pan-Asia Silk Road Ltd (PAS) said on Monday its freight train carrying 25 refrigerated containers packed with durian pulled in at Guangzhou station at 9.20pm on Sunday, half a day ahead of schedule.

The train, which left Rayong’s Map Ta Phut station on Wednesday morning, covered 3,453 kilometres through Nong Khai province and Laos. It entered China via the Mohan checkpoint in Yunnan, before reaching Guangzhou in four and a half days instead of five.

PAS said the rain stopped for refuelling at Kunming station on Saturday after leaving Mohan and then ran non-stop to Guangzhou.

“The four-and-a-half-day record beats previous records of fruit transport to China. It is twice as fast as transporting via road and up to three times faster than ships,” the company said. “It’s only slower than air freight, which is far more expensive.

“Hence, it can be concluded that PAS’s Thailand-Laos-China freight route is the fastest, cheapest and safest way of exporting fruit to China,” PAS declared.