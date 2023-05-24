Airline and energy giants team up to promote sustainable jet fuel
Thai Airways International and Bangchak Corp signed a memorandum of understanding to use sustainable aviation fuel on Wednesday.
The agreement “aims to encourage the domestic and international aviation sectors to use sustainable aviation fuel, so they can achieve the net-zero carbon emissions goal by 2050," said Taviroj Songkumpol, chief of the carrier’s corporate strategy.
The aviation sector's greenhouse gas emissions account for 2% of the global total, but are likely to rise as the sector recovers, he added.
The two companies will share knowledge and experience to study how to use sustainable aviation fuel effectively, he explained.
Bangchak has planned to change its oil refineries into bio-refineries to produce biofuels to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the transport and aviation sectors.
This partnership will not only increase the value of recycled fuel, but also help reduce carbon dioxide emissions in the aviation sector, Taviroj added.
Bangchak launched a campaign late last year to recycle used cooking oil to make jet fuel.