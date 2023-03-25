THAI cancels 6 flights to Germany as strikes bring Munich, Frankfurt airports to standstill

Thai Airways International (THAI) on Friday announced it was cancelling the following flights as operations at Frankfurt and Munich airports would come to a standstill:

• Bangkok-Frankfurt TG920 on Sunday

• Frankfurt-Bangkok TG921 on Monday

• Bangkok-Frankfurt TG922 on Monday

• Frankfurt-Bangkok TG 923 on Monday

• Bangkok-Munich TG924 on Sunday-Monday

• Munich-Bangkok TG925 on Sunday-Monday

THAI is urging passengers t keep an eye on updates at its website thaiairways.com or call the contact centre at (02) 356 1111.

According to Reuters, two German labour unions, Verdi and EVG, representing transport workers called for mass strikes on Monday related to wage disputes. These strikes are expected to cause widespread disruption to services at railways and airports.

The strikes, scheduled to start just after midnight on Monday, will be the latest in months of industrial action and protests that have hit major European economies as higher food and energy prices have hit the people.