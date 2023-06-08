NIDA achieves global rank of 401-600 in Times Higher Education's Impact Rankings 2023

NIDA received an overall score of 72.6 (out of 100), and an overall rank of 401-600 (out of 1,591 institutions) in the Times Higher Education (THE)'s Impact Rankings 2023.

As for THE's Thailand rankings, NIDA received an overall rank of 10 (out of 65 Institutions).

NIDA's top 4 rankings for its Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) are:

SDGs 8: Decent work and economic growth, rank 3rd*

SDGs 16: Peace, justice and strong institutions, rank 4th*

SDGs 11: Sustainable cities and communities, rank 8th*

SDGs 17: Partnerships for the goals, rank 9th*



* Tied with other institutions

Read more at https://nida.ac.th/sdgs-impact-rankings-2023



#NIDAThailand #WISDOMforSustainableDeveloent #สร้างปัญญาเพื่อการพัฒนาที่ยั่งยืน #SustainableDevelopmentGoals #SDGs