Kraft Heinz's journey into Thailand's culinary landscape

One such company, Kraft Heinz, a renowned multinational food company, has strategically adapted its product portfolio to cater to the Thai market while also responding to emerging consumer trends and preferences.

Rafal Walendzik, Managing Director of Kraft Heinz Southeast Asia, highlights the global perspective, stating: "Kraft Heinz is a global brand known for its iconic taste, unique ingredients, and excellent quality. We sell our products with the same profile worldwide, featuring Western Taste Salvation products like mayo and ketchup."

"However, we also recognise the various taste preferences of Thai consumers, offering tailored items such as soy and oyster sauce. Additionally, we adapt core categories like mayo to suit the local profiles," he added.

To seamlessly integrate with the Thai market, Kraft Heinz places a strong emphasis on localisation and partnerships. The company collaborates closely with local chefs and restaurants to create fusion dishes that blend global and local flavours, delivering a fresh and innovative experience to customers.