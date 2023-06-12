Kraft Heinz's journey into Thailand's culinary landscape
Thailand's rich food culture and unique culinary heritage have attracted global food companies eager to tap into the country's diverse and expanding market.
One such company, Kraft Heinz, a renowned multinational food company, has strategically adapted its product portfolio to cater to the Thai market while also responding to emerging consumer trends and preferences.
Rafal Walendzik, Managing Director of Kraft Heinz Southeast Asia, highlights the global perspective, stating: "Kraft Heinz is a global brand known for its iconic taste, unique ingredients, and excellent quality. We sell our products with the same profile worldwide, featuring Western Taste Salvation products like mayo and ketchup."
"However, we also recognise the various taste preferences of Thai consumers, offering tailored items such as soy and oyster sauce. Additionally, we adapt core categories like mayo to suit the local profiles," he added.
To seamlessly integrate with the Thai market, Kraft Heinz places a strong emphasis on localisation and partnerships. The company collaborates closely with local chefs and restaurants to create fusion dishes that blend global and local flavours, delivering a fresh and innovative experience to customers.
Kraft Heinz also engages in partnerships and works with local factories in Thailand, adhering to rigorous quality-control measures. By supporting the local society, promoting sustainability, and collaborating with local partners, Kraft Heinz strives to strengthen the Thai food ecosystem while also benefiting local farmers.
Rafal Walendzik explains: "Kraft Heinz develops innovations globally and localises them in Thailand. For instance, with Heinz Ketchup, we maintain the standardised formula for product safety but introduce innovative packaging to make it more affordable for every consumer, not just those who can afford premium brands."
Looking ahead, Kraft Heinz aims to continue launching innovative products that cater to the evolving preferences of younger generations. By infusing global flavours with local cuisine and collaborating with Thai chefs, the company strives to drive culinary innovation and honour Thailand's distinct culinary heritage.
Bryan Vincent Q Tan, Head of Food-service Asia Trading, expresses the company's focus on younger generations, saying: "We are increasing our emphasis on younger demographics as they represent the future of our culinary scene. Through our co-creation projects, we collaborate with customers to innovate recipes that attract all types of consumers."
Recognising the significance of younger generations and their inclination towards Western innovations, Kraft Heinz is committed to providing high-quality products that align with their tastes.
Additionally, the company leverages the popularity of street food and local cuisines by ensuring affordability and introducing innovative packaging solutions, such as the recently launched Heinz ketchup in pouch format.
Walendzik adds: "Recently, we introduced our ketchup and chilli products in pouch format, making them more affordable for consumers. We also launched new chilli tomato-based sauces from our Indonesian factory, blending our ketchup expertise with local ingredients to tailor the products to the needs of local consumers."
Kraft Heinz remains acutely aware of emerging consumer trends and evolving market segments in Thailand. With the gradual post-Covid recovery of the food-service industry, the company is focused on supporting local chefs, restaurants, and hotels, facilitating a faster rebound for these establishments.
Tan explains: "We see tremendous growth opportunities in Thailand's food-service industry, particularly with the resurgence of tourism. We anticipate an explosion of new flavours as our partners and key customers, including restaurants, continue to flourish."
Kraft Heinz's operations in Thailand exemplify the company's commitment to meeting the unique tastes and preferences of Thai consumers while adapting to emerging market trends. By embracing the diverse culinary landscape, partnering with local stakeholders, ensuring food safety and sustainability, and fostering innovation, Kraft Heinz is well-positioned to contribute to the growth and evolution of Thailand's food service industry.