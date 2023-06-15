Sustainable packaging, green tech in focus at ProPak Asia

Rungpetch Chitanuwat, regional director - Asean, Informa Markets Thailand, said during the opening ceremony that today's packaging industry is constantly evolving in almost every aspect of the many industries and that everyone expects development based on environmental standards and sustainability.

In addition to the environmental focus, she highlighted the market changes this year due to the emergence of cutting-edge technology, which helps add value to M-SMEs (Micro-Small and Medium Enterprises) and farmers' products.

She explained that those who are successful in developing their packaging will be able to improve the quality and competitiveness of their products. With this support, it can direct communities to supply products to the industry.