Sustainable packaging, green tech in focus at ProPak Asia
Sustainable packaging and green technology are some of the key highlights at the 30th "ProPak Asia 2023", event organiser Informa Markets Thailand said on Wednesday.
Rungpetch Chitanuwat, regional director - Asean, Informa Markets Thailand, said during the opening ceremony that today's packaging industry is constantly evolving in almost every aspect of the many industries and that everyone expects development based on environmental standards and sustainability.
In addition to the environmental focus, she highlighted the market changes this year due to the emergence of cutting-edge technology, which helps add value to M-SMEs (Micro-Small and Medium Enterprises) and farmers' products.
She explained that those who are successful in developing their packaging will be able to improve the quality and competitiveness of their products. With this support, it can direct communities to supply products to the industry.
"This year, we have arranged a zone called Idea Theater, which is to scale up SMEs’ ideas and prepare them for the global market based on community-level experience. Moreover, large-scale entrepreneurs can experience tech solutions that will address their business needs. This exhibition thus truly offers a one-stop service," she said.
She added that the theme of ProPak Asia 2023 is “4S” (Supply Chain, Safety, Security, and Sustainability), aiming at driving the economy of food industry, both directly and indirectly, through eight primary zones including: Processing Tech Asia; Packaging Tech Asia; Drink Tech Asia; Pharma Tech Asia; Lab and Test Asia; Packaging Solution Asia; Coding, Marking and Labeling Asia, and Coldchain, Logistics, Warehousing and Factory Asia.
Other highlights include the “Investment Clinic”, where visitors can consult with financial experts, the “Post-Harvest Tech Zone”, which showcases techniques for agricultural product storage and manufacturing, and the "Lab and Test Theatre", where visitors can visit technological labs dedicated to food, beverages, medicines, and personal care development.
"ProPak Asia 2023" is Asia's largest processing and packaging technology event, occupying over 51,000 square metres at Bitec Bang Na in Bangkok. About 45,000 visitors are expected to attend the four-day event from June 14 to 17, with over 2,000 brands from 35 countries attending to showcase their products and processing and packaging innovations.